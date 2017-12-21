Jerold Nadler, representing the most Jewish district in America wins top Democratic post on Judiciary Committee after being nominated by another Jew who worked from his youth in supporting Zionist causes

The Ugly Truth

House Democrats have tapped New York Rep. Jerry Nadler as their next leader on the Judiciary Committee, the panel that would potentially initiate impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump if Democrats win back the House.

ed note–as always, please pay close attention to the noise associated with all of this–both in the foreground and background–as pertains the impeachment of Trump.

Also, note that Nadler was nominated for the top spot by another Jew, Rep. Ted Deutch whose personal page describes him thus–