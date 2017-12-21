Flights Logs Show A Single Israeli Plane Secretly Flew Out of Atlanta During Airport Blackout and FBI involved with airport blackout probe; no sign of terror

Free Thought Project – by Rachel Blevins
Atlanta – The world’s busiest airport experienced an unprecedented power outage that seemed to defy all of the precautions put in place to prevent it, and during the 11-hour ordeal, internet users noted that only one mysterious plane was allowed to leave the airport.
Over 1,000 flights were canceled when the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport lost power around 1 p.m. on Sunday, causing a chaotic situation as thousands of travelers were affected. While Georgia Power claimed that the power outage was the result of a small fire, it left many wondering why the generators and backup systems available to prevent such an emergency were not utilized.
All flights were grounded during the power outage—or at least that is what the public was told. According to the air traffic website, FlightRadar24, there was at least one flight that landed at the airport right before the power went out and then left in the middle of the ordeal. A Boeing 747, with the tail number 4X-ICB, is a cargo plane that landed in Atlanta from Mexico City at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Despite the fact that Atlanta officials claim the next flight did not leave the airport until 12:26 a.m. on Monday, after the power was restored, the records from 4X-ICB show that it departed from Atlanta at 6:27 p.m. on Sunday—right in the middle of the outage.
The plane’s next destination was Liege, Belgium, and while it could be played off as just another cargo plane, the fact that it was the only plane allowed to leave Atlanta’s airport is just one notable factor.
The plane is operated by CAL Cargo Airlines, a Jewish airline company headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Its fleet consists of just three Boeing 747’s and it claims to transport a variety of cargo, including “controlled pharmaceutical and healthcare products, live animals, dangerous goods, oversize and overweight cargo.”
The airline’s website lists two members on its Board of Directors—Chairman & CEO, Offer Gilboa, an Israeli entrepreneur who previously worked for one of the largest commercial real estate companies in Israel; and Vice Chairman Muli Ravina, an Israeli businessman who previously worked asAssistant to the Director General at the Ministry of Finance.
Not only does CAL Cargo Airlines have direct ties to the Israeli Government but there is also a questionable amount of power surrounding one of the airline’s businesses. Liege Airport Cargo Handling Services (LACHS), a cargo terminal in Belgium, is fully owned and operated by CAL Cargo Airlines.
The company’s website boasts its Customs Clearance status, which allows LACHS to gives CAL Cargo Airlines “the ability to load and unload trucks without the presence of a customs agent,” essentially meaning that no one outside of the company has to know what it is transporting.
“The process of clearing customs has traditionally presented challenges and delays for critical time sensitive shipments, when lag time can translate to significant financial setbacks. At LACHS, our warehouse is fully bonded and we have established a customs simplification process to ensure timely handling of your cargo.
Our customs approved process includes the ability to load and unload trucks without the presence of a customs agent, print customs documents locally rather than traveling to the customs office, and clear customs documents simply and more quickly than ever before.”
After 4X-ICB departed from Atlanta on Sunday, its records show that it made a stop at its hub in Liege, and then landed in Tel Aviv on Monday, after a stop in Larnaca, Cyprus. Now, the internet is searching for answers as to what the cargo plane could have been transporting from the United States to the airline’s headquarters in Israel.
While users on 4chan suggested that the cargo could have been anything from nuclear weapons, to gold, to paperwork, to people, a report from Squawker noted that “the most popular suggestion is that this blackout was part of an operation to discreetly move some W80 variable yield nuclear warheads out of the country, and into the hands of the Israeli’s. The power outage being a necessary part of the ruse to blind nuclear detection devices that are standard at all major airports.”
Although officials have attempted to claim that an 11-hour blackout at the world’s busiest airport was simply caused by a small fire, investigations by internet users have discovered that only one plane was allowed to leave during that blackout—and its airline has no oversight from customs agents, along with direct ties to the Israeli government.
As The Free Thought Project has reported, Israel has intentionally ramped up hostility toward Iran in the last month, and after the Trump Administration announced that it plans to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, Israel responded to increased tensions with Palestine by launching airstrikes.
FBI involved with airport blackout probe; no sign of terror
ATLANTA (AP) — The FBI is part of the probe into what caused a fire that knocked out power to the world’s busiest airport in Atlanta, but an agency spokesman said Tuesday there was no sign of anything connected to terrorism.
“There’s no indication at this point of anything nefarious,” FBI spokesman Kevin Rowson said. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has also been involved in the investigation, Georgia Power spokesman Craig Bell said.
“We’re bringing everything we have to bear to the situation to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” Bell said Tuesday. No conclusions have been drawn as to the cause of the fire, which took out the airport’s power supply and also its backup electricity for about 11 hours Sunday. The blackout stranded thousands of passengers on grounded jets and in darkened concourses and led to the cancellation of more than 1,500 flights just ahead of the frenzied holiday travel period.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the main hub for Delta Air Lines, is a crucial cog in the nation’s air travel system. Delays there typically ripple across the nation because so many U.S. and international flights are routed through the Atlanta hub.
Because of the magnitude of Sunday’s outage, “we want to be able to rule out any possible scenario that wasn’t equipment malfunction,” Bell said. “We really don’t expect any answers like that to come forth for a few days,” he said.
The power company is working with the airport to explore how to prevent the situation from happening again. Among ideas being discussed: Encasing in concrete the area that holds key electric equipment, or moving parts of the system to other areas. The blaze took out the main power and the backup system because the fire burned through parts of both in the same underground utility tunnel, authorities have said.
Delta and other carriers said they expected to be running normally Tuesday. But passengers trying to catch Tuesday morning flights faced wait times of up to an hour just to get through the main security checkpoint in the domestic terminal, the airport’s website showed.
No matter how fast Delta and other airlines move, it will take a few days to get the hundreds of thousands of grounded passengers to their final destinations, said Robert Mann, president of an airline consulting firm in Port Washington, New York. In rare cases, some passengers won’t arrive until Thursday, he said.
“There are just so few seats available during a peak holiday week, that’s just going to take a lot of flights with four or five seats apiece,” Mann said. Hartsfield-Jackson serves an average of 275,000 passengers a day. Nearly 2,500 planes arrive and depart each day.
On Tuesday — two days after the outage — passengers were still sleeping in the atrium area that’s often used for events aimed at showcasing the world’s busiest airport. Video from news outlets showed passengers sprawled out on benches and chairs, and luggage piled up in a nearby area of the domestic terminal.
Mann said the rebooking of passengers was probably complicated by the large number of inexperienced travelers this time of year. “They’re more elderly, they’re more young people, they’re more infrequent travelers,” he said. “All these folks are going to require a lot of face time a lot of hand-holding.”