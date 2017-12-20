U.K.’s PM Theresa May urges Trump to ‘push’ Israel-PA peace deal

The Ugly Truth

British Prime Minister urges U.S. President to bring forward proposals on achieving peace in the Middle East.



ed note–watchers of all this Jrama need to understand a few protocols surrounding all of this.

Judea, Inc is not in the least bit pleased with any talk of ‘peace negotiations’ with the Palestinians. Israel’s intention is to steal every last speck of dirt from the non-Jews in that part of the world as commanded be done by their insane and delusional religious teachings, to wit–

‘On that day the LORD made a covenant with Abraham, saying “To your descendants I give this land, from the river of Egypt to the great river Euphrates”…–Genesis, 15:18