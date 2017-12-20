In Rare Move, Trump Threatens to Cut Aid to UN Members Who Vote for Jerusalem Resolution

U.S. president says he ‘likes’ envoy Nikki Haley’s warning to UN member states and that he is, indeed, ‘watching their votes’
ed note–before all the usual suspects erupt with all the usual chirping and honking, step back and take a look at the bigger picture here and employ a lil’ bitta strategic thinking.
With his declaration on Jerusalem, Trump has just succeeded in waking this sleeping giant known as the Islamic world–2 billion people–who now don’t give a rat’s fuzzy rear end about secondary issues such as Shia, Sunni, Persian, Arab, Turk, etc. The various governments in those Arab countries in the Middle East who are/have been the playthings of Israel are now quaking in their boots that a real revolution is about to blow and the US has just been removed as any kind of ‘legitimate’ broker in the ‘peace process’, a vacancy that is quickly being filled by …
View original post 478 more words
Advertisements