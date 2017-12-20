Abbas seeks Russia and China’s help in peace process

The Ugly Truth

PA chairman sends delegations to China and Russia to ask them to take a greater role in the peace process.



‘Enter from stage left, Vladimir Putin…

He is now the most popular and respected leader in the world, and in the Middle East, following the role his country played in defeating the western/Zionist hatched terrorists known as ISIS, Russia is standing tall and looking good.

Good enough even, to broker the peace negotiations.

And the theory here is that this is exactly what Trump and Putin discussed when they met in Asia a mere 4 weeks before Trump’s ‘Jerusalem’ declaration, that Putin would step in as Trump and the US step out.