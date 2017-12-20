176 Nations at UN call for Palestinian Statehood

ed note–all persons devoted to justice and human rights can understand and sympathize with the emotions involved in all of this, but as we caution here on a daily basis, people need to understand that it is exactly this kind of emotionalism that Judea, Inc will use to her advantage.
176 Nations–WOW, talk about muscle. And God bless those nations who recognize the Palestinians’ rights to their own nation and who recognize Israel for being the thieving menace to world peace that she is.
But keep in mind how many other times large numbers of nations have gotten together and signed onto some pro-Palestinian resolution that resulted in NOTHING. Pro-Palestinian activists love to throw up the fact that all these UN resolutions have been passed, not realizing how impotent their argument appears when they do so, given that nothing has changed, other than the Jewish state gobbling up more land.
