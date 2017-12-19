Child Sacrifice in Ancient Israel

The Ugly Truth

ed note–a very interesting and pertinent piece written by a professor whose specialty is the Old Testament.

As the readers of this site know, as part of our daily dissection/deconstruction of geo-political events and the manner by which organized Jewish interests play a predominant, inordinate, and statistically over-represented role, we maintain the position that one cannot understand the role that these interests play without first understanding the religious psychology that drives their thoughts, behaviors, and thus the geo-political/social agendas which these interests pursue.

And, as the readers of this site know, we maintain that one cannot understand this religious psychology without first understanding the foundational basis from which it originates, which is the ‘Old Testament’ and in particular, the first 5 books which collectively make up what is known as the Torah.