in Uncategorized 0 Words

Trump’s New National Security Doctrine: Israel Is Not the Cause of the Middle East’s Problems

The Ugly Truth

In new outline of national security strategy, Trump doctrine to declare that ‘states have increasingly found common interests with Israel’ in confronting threats such as Iran and radical jihadist terrorist organizations

ed note–There are 2 possibilities associated with this latest development–

1. Trump is pouring more gasoline on the fire he lit 2 weeks ago with his ‘Jerusalem declaration’ in order to further de-legitimize any direct role that America could/would play in any peace negotiations and thus solidify Russia and Putin as the best brokers for any proposed resolution to the problems in the region, or

2. Trump has finally been worn down, has had his will broken and is crying ‘uncle’.

If #2 is the case, then all those out there who contributed to Judea, Inc’s campaign of wearing him down and breaking his will can congratulate themselves for assisting in this mission with their own brand of noise…

View original post 930 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s