Palestinians May Turn to UN General Assembly if U.S. Vetoes Jerusalem Resolution, Envoy Says

ed note–The UN is the reason that the Jewish state exists, and as has been demonstrated over, and over and over again, it is absolutely USELESS as an institution unless it is a Muslim nation–such as Iraq or Libya–that is to be destroyed. Syria–and more importantly, the role that the Iran and Russia played in liberating it–is the model that the Palestinians need to employ. The UN is the plaything of America and will never be used for anything other than furthering America’s demands. As Trump said in justifying his ‘declaration’ on Jerusalem, why continue utilizing the same method over and over again knowing that the results will not change?