President Donald Trump to thank him for a CIA tip that has helped thwart a series of bombings in St. Petersburg. ( -The Kremlin says the Russian leader asked Trump to convey his gratitude to the CIA and said Russian law enforcement agencies will hand over any information they get about potential terror threats against the United States, as they have done in the past.)

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin has called U.S. President Donald Trump to thank him for a CIA tip that has helped thwart a series of bombings in St. Petersburg.

The Kremlin said Putin told Trump during the call on Sunday that the information provided by the CIA was sufficient to track down and detain a group of suspects that was planning to bomb the Kazan Cathedral and other sites in the city.

The Kremlin says the Russian leader asked Trump to convey his gratitude to the CIA and said Russian law enforcement agencies will hand over any information they get about potential terror threats against the United States, as they have done in the past.

The conversation is the second phone call between the two leaders since Thursday.

