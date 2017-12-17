New: Trump officials demand Mueller return thousands of emails

What’s new: A source close to Trump’s transition, which still exists as a legal entity so it can shut down what was once a 1,000-person operation, said the transition will send a letter to Mueller informing him that some of the emails are privileged, and asking for their return. The transition says it is willing to provide Mueller with vetted emails.

The source told me: “What they did is totally illegal, and they need to fix it.” But Peter Carr, spokesman for the Special Counsel’s Office, told Axios early this morning: “When we have obtained emails in the course of our ongoing criminal investigation, we have secured either the account owner’s consent or appropriate criminal process.”

Be smart: Republicans, who have been raising increasing questions about Mueller’s office, are prepared to argue that if emails were obtained by questionable means, that could taint or undermine the investigation.

What happened: Axios reported yesterday afternoon that officials of Trump’s Presidential Transition Team, his office for the 73 days between the election and the inauguration, discovered that Mueller had obtained huge caches of emails from the General Services Administration, the government agency that hosted the transition’s “ptt.gov” emails.

What’s at stake: We’re told that the fight involves emails from the accounts of 12 officials, including members of the political leadership and foreign-policy team. One of the accounts alone includes 7,000 emails.

Why it matters: The transition emails are said to include sensitive exchanges on matters such as potential appointments, gossip about the views of particular senators involved in the confirmation process, speculation about vulnerabilities of Trump nominees, strategizing about press statements, and policy planning on everything from war to taxes.