FLASHBACK – Two Israelis arrested with bombs in the Mexican Congress

WRH – 15OCT2001 – As reported in La Vox De Aztlan, two men posing as press photographers, one of them a former Israeli Colonel and Mossad agent, were arrested INSIDE the Mexican congress on October 10, 2001 armed with 9-mm pistols, nine grenades, explosives, three detonators, and 58 bullets, but were released following intense pressure from the Israeli Embassy.
“We believe that the two Zionist [jewish] terrorists were going to blow up the Mexican Congress. The second phase was to mobilize both the Mexican and US press to blame Osama bin Laden. Most likely then Mexico would declare war on Afghanistan as well, commit troops and all the oil it could spare to combat Islamic terrorism.” CONTINUE READING
