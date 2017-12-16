‘Hellenists, go back to Greece’

ed note–as we say here often (unfortunately in large part to deaf ears) a person simply cannot understand the nature of the tumult in which the world finds itself today without first understanding THOROUGHLY AND RATIONALLY the nature of Judaism, which includes its (real) history and its religious celebrations.

Right now, the world finds itself in the midst of Hanukkah, or, as the late and greatly-missed MCP used to disparagingly refer to it-‘H-nooka’, the ‘festival of lights’ and all the usual clap-trap that accompanies all Judaic events in order to make them appear harmless and just as much a part of the happy side of human existence as other events such as Christmas, celebrated by both Christians and Muslims.