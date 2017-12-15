Trump accusers being financially backed by George Soros, other left-wing groups

BY MAKADA DUNCANSON

A left-wing group funded by billionaire globalist George Soros is working with the women who accused President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct to demand a congressional investigation into the allegations.

The leftist group, Brave New Films, held a press conference with the accusers on Monday and called for a congressional investigation into the President.

Brave New Films is a 501(c)(3), non-profit organization that claims to be non-partisan, but they admit on their own website that they are funded by multiple far-left groups like Soros’ Open Society Foundations, Media Matters For America, the Ford Foundation and others.

George Soros is the founder and chairman of the Open Society Foundations, and recently transferred $18 billion to the foundation. This raises more serious questions about the authenticity of these sexual misconduct claims, most of which have already been debunked.

Brave New Films claims that they do not “expressly advocate for the election or defeat of candidates for public office,” a statement that is not even remotely accurate looking at just some of the propaganda-style videos they created, including: Stand Up, Senate! The President-elect is a hypocrite, Protect Public Education – Stop Betsy DeVos, Indivisible: A Practical Guide For Resisting The Trump Agenda, GETTING DONALD TRUMP OFF NBC’S SNL.

Also, former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly recently said there is a huge fake sex assault claim coming against Trump in January and that there is an audio tape of “an anti-Trump person offering $200,000 dollars to a woman to accuse Donald Trump of untoward behavior.”

