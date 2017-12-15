ED-NOTE – Please read the introductory note on the article “Putin’s Surprise Withdrawal From Syria Is Part of His Master Election Plan”. We have theorized that Trump, knowing that Judea, Inc is NEVER going to let up, is perhaps planning to step down and has deliberately handed over the Middle East ‘Peace Negotiations’ process thru his ‘Jerusalem declaration’ to President Putin.
Unless of course, Vladimir Putin himself, like the Iranian Foreign Minister, has also lost all sense of rationality, ‘sold his soul’ to the dark side of the force and has now become a ‘Trump worshiper’ for saying the exact same thing we have been saying all along. CONTINUE READING
