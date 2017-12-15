in Uncategorized 0 Words

‘Known limitations’ hold Trump back from doing what he’d like to – Putin

The Ugly Truth

PUTIN RUSSIA MIDDLE EAST LEVANT

ED-NOTE – Please read the introductory note on the article “Putin’s Surprise Withdrawal From Syria Is Part of His Master Election Plan”. We have theorized that Trump, knowing that Judea, Inc is NEVER going to let up, is perhaps planning to step down and has deliberately handed over the  Middle East ‘Peace Negotiations’ process thru his ‘Jerusalem declaration’ to President Putin.

Unless of course, Vladimir Putin himself, like the Iranian Foreign Minister, has also lost all sense of rationality, ‘sold his soul’ to the dark side of the force and has now become a ‘Trump worshiper’ for saying the exact same thing we have been saying all along. CONTINUE READING

View original post

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s