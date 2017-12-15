in Uncategorized 0 Words

It’s Not Simply Jerusalem, It’s All of Palestine

JERUSALEM CRESCENT AND CROSS

GLOBAL RESEARCH – [Thanks to] Donald Trump’s declaration to move the US embassy to Jerusalem and the resultant global outrage regarding this decision, many people have become interested in understanding what is going on in Palestine and what the global ramifications might be.

ED-NOTE – At the risk of being repetitive, please do read the introductory note on the article “Putin’s Surprise Withdrawal From Syria Is Part of His Master Election Plan”.

And as you do, please remember that back in April, the Russian Foreign Ministry had publicly declared that Russia was ready to accept West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as long as East Jerusalem is officially recognized as Palestine’s capital to which the OIC has just implicitly agreed to.

It was perhaps decided/agreed as early as April 2017 that, should Trump’s ultimate deal fail, Russia would step in and replace America as the key negotiator in the  Israeli-Palestinian ‘Peace Process’…

