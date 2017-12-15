in Uncategorized 0 Words

How They Do It– Coordinator of Israeli Government Activities in the Territories asks ‘Why doesn’t Hamas invest in hospitals and schools?’

Gaza smuggling tunnel - AP

ed note–only the Jewish state, which prides itself on its use of deception in making war and loaded to the gills on its own chutzpah could ask such a question, as of the answer were not known already.

‘Why doesn’t Hamas invest in hospitals and schools?’–

As if Gaza were not blockaded and prevented at every step from gaining any kind of stability. People aren’t even allowed to leave the Strip to get medical care. And the hospitals and schools that were there have been bombed into oblivion by a genocidal, bloodthirsty theocratic terrorist entity just a few miles to the north that on a daily basis, shoots children just for picking up scraps of concrete (left over from buildings which the Jewish state previously bombed into oblivion) to bring those scraps of concrete back for building those ‘hospitals and schools’ which this arrogant gangster rhetorically suggests be built.

