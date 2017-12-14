Putin’s Surprise Withdrawal From Syria Is Part of His Master Election Plan

It is possible–POSSIBLE–that perhaps Trump is planning to step down. He knows that Judea, Inc is NEVER going to let up, that for the next 3 years (if indeed he is not assassinated, impeached, or removed from office via the provisions of the 25th amendment) that he will spend 25 out of every 24 hours in a day dealing with the incessant and insane attacks on his presidency and that for all intents and purposes, it is impossible for him to maneuver in any direction whatsoever.