Must Watch–Truthers: When Conspiracy Meets Reality

ed note–Now, 5 years after the fact, it is (or at least should be) apparent to all that the entire ‘Hoaxer’ phenomenon that was birthed in the immediate aftermath of the Sandy Hook massacre was, is, and will remain a sophisticated intelligence operation aimed at discrediting those who ask questions about major political events and as a means of scaring away otherwise open-minded people from looking any further than whatever the ‘official narrative’ happens to be on any given event.