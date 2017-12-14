LOL!!! ISIS Threaten US Attacks Over Jerusalem Decision

YNET – ISIS threatened attacks on US soil in retaliation for the Trump administration’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, one of the group’s social media accounts reported on Thursday without giving any details.
In a message on one of its accounts on the Telegram instant messaging service titled “Wait for us” and “ISIS in Manhattan,” the group said it would carry out operations and showed images of New York’s Times Square and what appeared to be an explosive bomb belt and detonator.
