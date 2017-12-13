Trumps out in the open counter attack begins? :Trump Attorney Calls For Separate Special Counsel To Investigate Corruption Between DOJ, FBI, & Fusion GPS

The facade of legitimate cause has completely crumbled, and the biased investigators are completely exposed. Mueller, Comey, Rosenstein have been shown for the dirty backroom cronies, they have always been.

An attorney for Trump, Jay Sekulow went scorched earth Tuesday and called for a separate Special Counsel to investigate the corrupt ties between the DOJ, FBI and Fusion GPS.

“The Department of Justice and FBI cannot ignore the multiple problems that have been created by these obvious conflicts of interests. These new revelations require the appointment of a Special Counsel to investigate,” Sekulow told Axios.

Jay Sekulow stressed that he is not calling for a Special Counsel to investigate Mueller, however; leave it to fake news MSNBC’s Ari Melber to get his quote incorrect.

Ari Melber ✔@AriMelber A new line crossed: Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow confirms to NBC he is calling for a special counsel to *investigate* special counsel Mueller's team. Citing alleged conflicts of interests, he says "New revelations require the appointment of a Special Counsel to investigate."



Sekulow said on his radio show Jay Live on Tuesday that MSNBC reporter Ari Melber had to correct his quote after he made it very clear that he was calling for a special counsel to look into the actions of DOJ and FBI officials after it was revealed the demoted DOJ official’s wife worked for Fusion GPS.

Also, according to Fox News reporter Jake Gibson, Attorney General Jeff Sessions has called on a senior Justice Department attorney to look into appointing a special counsel to investigate recently demoted official Bruce Ohr’s contacts with Fusion GPS.

The corruption is being unmasked…

Fox News‘ James Rosen and Jake Gibson recently reported the wife of Justice Department official Bruce G. Ohr worked for the opposition research firm during the 2016 presidential election. Read more at TGP.

