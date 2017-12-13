Trump’s Jerusalem move expected to impede Zionist/Sunni alliance against Iran

The perception of progress on the peace process between the Jewish State and the Palestinians gave Sunni Arab states public legitimacy to work with Israel; now they’re being forced by Trump’s recent Jerusalem declaration to backtrack and take up hardline positions
Ed note–gosh, there’s something SOOOOO familiar about the thesis contained in this piece…Hmmmm, let’s see…
Why yes, it appeared right here, just a week ago in fact, right in the midst of the ‘muuvmnt meltdown’ following Trump’s ‘declaration’ on Jerusalem, when everyone, his brother, his cousin, and everyone in between was in full blown screech mode that this development had no further significance attached to it other than as living, breathing, sweating, stinking confirmation that Trump is a ‘seekrit Joo’ pretending to be a blond-haired Gentile in order to fool everyone.
Please compare/contrast the thesis contained in this piece with what appeared here a week ago, to wit–
ed note–before…
View original post 829 more words
Advertisements