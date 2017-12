Trump’s Jerusalem move expected to impede Zionist/Sunni alliance against Iran

Why yes, it appeared right here, just a week ago in fact, right in the midst of the ‘muuvmnt meltdown’ following Trump’s ‘declaration’ on Jerusalem, when everyone, his brother, his cousin, and everyone in between was in full blown screech mode that this development had no further significance attached to it other than as living, breathing, sweating, stinking confirmation that Trump is a ‘seekrit Joo’ pretending to be a blond-haired Gentile in order to fool everyone.