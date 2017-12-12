in Uncategorized 0 Words

Trump’s Jerusalem move will speed up Israel’s destruction, unite Muslims – Iran’s defense minister

The Ugly Truth

ED-NOTE – Could it be that this was Trump’s goal all along? One might just wonder. 

But, as with everything with Trump, there is what he says, there is what he does and there is why he does it.  The self-proclaimed Western Jew-wise ‘truthers’ will concentrate on what he says, the imbecile Muslims will only look at what he does and both will react with the same emotional, irrational snarl of rage while posing as ‘intellectually endowed’ people who know all there is to know, who have it all figured out while never even realizing that there might be a bigger picture that needs to be considered. 

They tell us that we have lost all sense of rationality, they tell us that we are letting our emotions blur our intellect, they call us ‘Trump worshipers’, they insult us as people – not on our positions, they use language and tone that…

