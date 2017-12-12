Putin says US Jerusalem move may ‘finish prospects’ for peace deal

The Ugly Truth

Speaking alongside Russian leader, Turkey’s Erdogan claims Israel has used Trump decision to ‘ramp up oppression against Palestinians’

ed note–considering the events of the last few years, including Erdogan’s open support for the Western/Israeli backed terrorists in Syria and the downing of the Russian fighter jet, who would have imagined we’d be seeing pictures like this and statements such as those continued herein?

Well, actually, we did imagine it and even predicted it would be forthcoming, but that’s a discussion for another time.