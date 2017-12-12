Ex-CIA director Michael Morell admits his own personal role in ‘Deep State’ war on Trump

ed note–Political news addicts should recognize/remember the name and face of Mike Morrel, as in the run-up to and aftermath of the 2016 election, he was out there, front and center, large and in charge, first in trying to undermine Trump’s chances of getting elected in favor of Clinton, and then afterwards, adding everything he could to the campaign that had been created against the new president by the forces of Armageddon and world domination otherwise known herein as Judea, Inc.