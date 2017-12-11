Former top Israeli negotiator: ‘My aim is not to resolve the conflict’

ED-NOTE – And President Trump’s decision was precisely to put an end to this farce, to expose it for the masquerade it was and it had always meant to be.
SOTT – Gilead Sher, Israel’s chief peace negotiator with the Palestinians at Camp David (2000) tells Gilad Halpern and Dahlia Scheindlin at the Tel Aviv Review : “My aim is not to resolve the conflict. My aim is to secure a Jewish democratic Israel . . . the Zionist vision that came true 70 years ago.” If you ever wonder, why is there no peace with the Palestinians, you need look no further than this. CONTINUE READING
Advertisements