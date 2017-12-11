in Uncategorized 0 Words

Former top Israeli negotiator: ‘My aim is not to resolve the conflict’

ED-NOTE – And President Trump’s decision was precisely to put an end to this farce, to expose it for the masquerade it was and it had always meant to be.

SOTT – Gilead Sher, Israel’s chief peace negotiator with the Palestinians at Camp David (2000) tells Gilad Halpern and Dahlia Scheindlin at the Tel Aviv Review : “My aim is not to resolve the conflict. My aim is to secure a Jewish democratic Israel . . . the Zionist vision that came true 70 years ago.” If you ever wonder, why is there no peace with the Palestinians, you need look no further than this.  CONTINUE READING

