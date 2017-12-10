On Jerusalem, Trump Delivers a Kick in the Butt – but to Whom?

The Ugly Truth

ED-NOTE – Trump’s decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem is the only forward because we can not have another 70 years of ‘peace negotiations’ which, as we all know, will lead nowhere. The status quo is not working, was never meant to work, and has done nothing but anesthetized the Arabic/Muslim people while the settlements continue, unchallenged, without anyone daring to lift their little finger against Israel.

Except for Iran, Syria and Hezbollah, all the Middle Eastern rulers/leaders are ei ther Arab zionists or outright crypto-jews (Morocco, Jordan, Arabia). But the people have their hearts in the right place, even though their hearts have been numbed, bewitched, paralyzed.