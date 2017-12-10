On Jerusalem, Trump Delivers a Kick in the Butt – but to Whom?

ED-NOTE – Trump’s decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem is the only forward because we can not have another 70 years of ‘peace negotiations’ which, as we all know, will lead nowhere. The status quo is not working, was never meant to work, and has done nothing but anesthetized the Arabic/Muslim people while the settlements continue, unchallenged, without anyone daring to lift their little finger against Israel.
Except for Iran, Syria and Hezbollah, all the Middle Eastern rulers/leaders are either Arab zionists or outright crypto-jews (Morocco, Jordan, Arabia). But the people have their hearts in the right place, even though their hearts have been numbed, bewitched, paralyzed.
Moving the US embassy to Jerusalem might very well be the medicine the Muslims need to break the spell which has kept them “scurrying around like drugged cockroaches in a bottle”. Will the move of the US embassy to Jerusalem…
