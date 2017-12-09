Yet again the “Truth Movement” fails on Trump’s Secret War with Isreal

By Staś

“I’m a negotiator like you folks, we are negotiators,” he said. “Is there anybody who doesn’t negotiate deals in this room.”

As a result of President Trump recognizing Jerusalem and moving the US embassy there. It was a campaign promise that he had made.

This has sparked outrage among the Palestinians and the kind people who support their just cause. Trump’s decision, as lauded by Israel and its allies has of coarse enraged the Palestinians Understandable the Palestinians have been tortured and murdered by the State of and the United States has ignored this or outright assisted in it.

However, Trump has stated repeatedly that he wants a peace settlement negotiated.

The President is not a peace activist he is a media man and a deal maker. He is out to get the best deal possible for himself and the United States.

But not necessarily for the Palestinians or Israel. Trump wants best deal for America.

This will not make Israel and Bibi happy. This may come to anger many American evangelicals angry who regard America is a kind of New Israel. That is when and if they figure out that Trump of theatrics and misdirection makes chaos and pits friend and foe alike while he gets what he wants.

Will everyone be happy? No way but at least there will be a “deal”.

The Jews know this but just as with Trumps fake attack of 59 Tomahawk missiles on an air base in Syria the “truth movement” has failed to understand what the President is doing.

The “truth movement” lashed out at Trump gave up on him.

They are attacking the President again.

Trumps legions of gentile pro-Israel supporters are loving it. That’s politics.

The Jewish themselves are very skeptical.

Yet now Assad is still in power in Syria and ISIS and for that matter Israel have been defeated.

Trump saw working with Russia letting Russia bomb the hell out ISIS as a good thing. It has happened.

The rest of the world has stepped in as well Chinese special forces have also been deployed to defend Assad. Not to mention the role of Iran and it’s major role in suppressing the Mossad CIA Deep State created ISIS.

The tide is turning The world has had enough of Israel and if Trump does not continue to make “deals” the United States will go down with Israel

“Recognizing” Jerusalem as the capital of Israel has been already done by the US congress anyway. This action is like the faux attack on the Syria air base in April 2016.

It is more tricks more theater more distraction more deal making. Justin Raimondo of Antiwar.com writes:

“What in the real, actual, physical world will change as a result of the empty ‘recognition’ of Jerusalem as the ‘capital’ of Israel? The answer is–nothing. The embassy will stay right where it is.

Trump is staling the move and keeps stressing he wants a peace deal and He is pushing for a peace deal.

They may never more the embassy.

“Tillerson: Jerusalem embassy move will take several years.” Translation sorry this is fake.

The world and even your average American who seems to care about nothing has been forced to look at this situation. In fact, for the 24 hrs. Trump spoke on it even identity politics took a brief backseat to Jerusalem.

For every US president this is the most difficult issue. They all suffer defeat and humiliation one way or another of having to “deal” with Israel Palestinian issue.

It is now Trumps turn. We had better hope he succeeds or it may be all over.

For their part the evangelicals are delighted Trump had recognized Jerusalem as the capital.

I shall be writing more about the American Radical Evangelical role in this soon. But it is clear many people crave the destruction of the world because they want Christ to return. They want it now.

The US has lost a lot of power working for Israel in the ME. Israel and the Israeli first crow pressured the US to remove Sadam Hussaine. A costly mistake for the American Empire. It has depleted American power greatly.

After the 911 attack on the USA by Israel America has moved swiftly to attack the entire Muslim world. Except for Saudi Arabia. Which is quite odd America was told that Fifteen of the 19 were citizens of Saudi Arabia. Yet America attacked Iraq.

Let’s face it most Americans know very little about Islam and the ME. Many Americans want to attacked the entire ME.

Trump has some power but he cannot come straight out and say Israel it is time to go to the peace table. He can’t speak plainly on this issue. He will never be able to do so. So be prepared to continue to read between the lines Let us recap some of the other many clues the president has left us.

Prior to the election in a scene that somewhat reminded us of the movie Bulworth. Trump confronted Republican Jewish donors. You don’t own me.

And again Trump prior to the election Trump said things that made the Jews and the Israel first crowd nervous.

“You’re not going to support me because I don’t want your money,” Trump told members of the Sheldon Adelson-funded hardline pro-Israel lobbying organization.

“You’re not going to support me because I don’t want your money. If I wanted your money, I think I’d have a damned good chance. You know the money I have turned down?” he told them.

Recall how Trump attempted to school the American people regarding 911 he did this by referring to the dancing Muslims on 911. That is right. . Dancing Muslims means dancing Israelis. Google it

Do you forget Trump sent over a team of 12 FBI agents to Israel to bust a man who was making thousands of bomb threats?

That’s right

President Trump sent 12 FBI investigators from the agency’s cybercrime unit to Israel to assist in the investigation of the Israeli-American teen arrested for making bomb threats at American Jewish institutions. Was this a Mossad operation to make Trump look bad? Yes. And he shut it down.

Trump has sold Saudi Arabia a lot of weapons and made the US a lot of cash but he has urged Saudi Arabia to end the Yemen blockade. Also you may have noticed that the Royal family is in a lot of trouble over there. Is it so wrong to think that US intelligence is not involved in this? Stay tuned.

President Trump ended the clandestine American program to provide arms and supplies to Syrian rebel groups, American officials said, a recognition that the effort was failing and that the administration has given up hope of helping to topple the government of President Bashar al-Assad.

Now Russia and yes with some assistance from the US has taken down ISIS in Syria.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G8HT9ZoeJLg&t=86s

As far as I can tell the ONLY news outlet to cover the fact that Trump referred to Hurricane Harvey cryptically but deliberately is The Ugly Truth.

Trump saying of Harvey: “It sounds like such an innocent name, Ben, right, but it’s not innocent.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4E0QOtKkOhk

Not long after Trump spoke about the not so innocent Hurricane Harvey then Trump during a photo opportunity with senior military staff, remarked that it represented “the calm before the storm.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DIU5j7DWoLY

That is right Trump with his military people behind him says “the calm before the storm”. Has the Army had enough of fighting and dying for Israel. Not the war profiteers and Israel first kooks. But the rank and file who have to do the fighting they have had enough. The Army is attempting to assist Trump in saving America from Jewish power. But you will never hear it phrased in quite that way.

They are going after them. American will not have the kind of success Putin has had with the “Oligarchs” but they are doing something quite similar.

Then not long after this Harvey Weinstein is an American film producer and Hollywood media tycoon a major donor to the DNC and Hillary Clinton and major enemy of Trump was hit with 30 years of sexual-harassment complaints

Now many enemies of Trump have been hit with this storm. Many who have attacked Trump relentlessly have gone down.

Many many more will go down.

Russia gate? Is going nowhere. They have gone after General Flynn for Russian manipulation of the US election and found out sadly he only meant to protect Israel.

Even Sanders supports have lashed out at the DNC in particular over the murder of

However the truth movement and others have lashed out over because

President Trump announced Wednesday the United States is formally recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and is instructing the State Department to begin the process of moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

A largely symbolic move that will force Israel to the peace table. They now have to go to the “deal table” With one of the best deal makers in the world.

A movie that has messed up his son in Law that allegedly runs him

Why because the United States Empire is crumbling because of its deep relationship with the State of Israel.

Can Trump do it?

Yes. Can he check the new power base of Russia, Iran and China in the ME? Well that is another story.

