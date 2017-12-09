Tillerson: Jerusalem embassy move will take several years

US secretary of state says Trump’s recognition of the city as Israel’s capital did not prejudge its ‘final status’ or its borders
ed note–in the aftermath of Trump’s ‘declaration’ and the reaction on the part of all involved parties–whether celebrating it or (understandably) viscerally rejecting it–few (if indeed, any) have paid close attention to these very nuanced yet vitally important phrases in determining what this is/may be all about, and of all those nuanced phrases, the absence on the part of Trump, Inc in using the word ‘undivided’ and the fact that no ‘borders’ have been established or even intimated by his statement.
I/we won’t pretend to have an inside view as to what Trump’s end-game is here, but what we can do is comment on what the immediate effect of this latest ‘declaration’ is–Any and all screeching that Trump is a ‘neo-nazi’ and that he is ‘against the Jews’…
