9 out of 11 former US envoys to Israel oppose Trump’s Jerusalem declaration

While some of the ex-ambassadors sympathize with idea, they tell New York Times it’s a missed opportunity to advance the peace process
ed note–ok, now maybe we are reading more into this than we should, but why THAT particular (and some might even say, peculiar) ratio–9 out of 11? The number of times the phrase ‘9 out of 10’ has been used is a number so high that God Himself has not yet invented it, but ‘9 out of 11’?
And yes, we know that ‘they’ operate like this. They just LOVE sending hidden messages in otherwise innocuous statements, such as Bibi holding up the picture of the bomb at the UN with the lit fuse, which he said represented Iran’s ‘nuclear weapons program’ but which in fact was meant to be understood as a threat to the leaders of the world of what kind of holy hell they were…
View original post 605 more words
Advertisements