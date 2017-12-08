in Uncategorized 0 Words

Russiagate Becomes Israelgate

The Ugly Truth

BY PHIL GIRALDI – There are two observations one might make about the Flynn saga as it currently stands. First, Israel, not Russia, was colluding with the Trump Administration prior to inauguration day to do something highly unethical and quite probably illegal, which should surprise no one. And second, record all your phone conversations with foreign government officials. The NSA and FBI will have a copy in any event, but you might want to retain your own records to make sure their transcript is accurate. CONTINUE READING

