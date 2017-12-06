U.S. Jews Slam Trump Over Jerusalem Move, Warn of ‘Destructive Consequences’

ed note–Keep in mind that one of the primary mechanisms–outside of the overt brutality of the Jewish state and its Maccabbes, Sicarri and Zealots–has been the endless, pointless business of constant ‘negotiations’ and the irrational hope that somehow, someday, some way, the Jews in Israel are going to tap into that ‘light amongst nations’ morality that it claims guides all their actions and just decide to ‘make peace’ with those whom she has murdered and dispossessed for generations.