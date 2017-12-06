U.S. Jews Slam Trump Over Jerusalem Move, Warn of ‘Destructive Consequences’

Jewish American groups blamed the president of ignorance and of ‘irresponsible’ decision-making, warning of the potentially negative outcomes of an embassy move
ed note–Keep in mind that one of the primary mechanisms–outside of the overt brutality of the Jewish state and its Maccabbes, Sicarri and Zealots–has been the endless, pointless business of constant ‘negotiations’ and the irrational hope that somehow, someday, some way, the Jews in Israel are going to tap into that ‘light amongst nations’ morality that it claims guides all their actions and just decide to ‘make peace’ with those whom she has murdered and dispossessed for generations.
This log jam has now been broken with Trump’s decision to ‘recognize’ Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The seductive, mind-numbing process that has accompanied the aforementioned process of ‘wait and see with negotiations’ has now been bulldozed and imploded by the very nature of the explosive implications associated with this ‘recognition’…
View original post 432 more words
Advertisements