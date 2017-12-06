Trump Set to Recognize Jerusalem – but No One Should Panic Just Yet

When an Israeli government and a Palestinian leadership are serious once again about making peace, the U.S. recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital won’t be an obstacle to resuming the process as the recognition doesn’t include the city’s eastern side that Palestinians demand for their own capital.
U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, but despite all the furor his announcement is already causing, it will probably have little effect on the ground and will largely just be symbolic.
View original post 955 more words
Advertisements