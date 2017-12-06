Trump considering spy network to combat ‘deep state’ enemies

ed note–this is more than just slightly-significant. What it underscores–as clearly described in the piece–is that Trump does not have control over his own intelligence agencies. The statement attributed to CIA Director Mike Pompeo that he does not ‘trust the CIA bureaucracy’ indicates that there are operations going on right under his feet by intelligence operatives out to destabilize the Trump presidency that he cannot control and that the only way to counter them is to create a separate ‘agency’ that is given a free hand to do whatever is necessary in rooting these individuals out.