Blog of Staś

Staś

in Uncategorized 0 Words

Matt Lauer’s office sexcapades known to media elites, who roared with laughter over lewd jokes at 2008 ‘roast’

The Ugly Truth

ed note–My/our apologies ahead of time for what you are about to read in this story. We  are posting this not in the interest of furthering any theories concerning ‘Hurricane Harvey’ and all the political implications that are/have been associated with this event, but merely to point out just how low down and in the gutter the Jewish mainstream media in America is and to remind everyone that these creatures are the ones guiding/directing American and Western culture, politics, morals, etc.

Furthermore, what the contents of this piece indicate is the UTTER dishonesty and duplicity that pervades and prevails within the sewer of the JMSM whose various members attest in every single instance where some new scandal is brought to light that ‘they didn’t know’.

View original post 1,097 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: