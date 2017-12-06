Matt Lauer’s office sexcapades known to media elites, who roared with laughter over lewd jokes at 2008 ‘roast’

The Ugly Truth
ed note–My/our apologies ahead of time for what you are about to read in this story. We are posting this not in the interest of furthering any theories concerning ‘Hurricane Harvey’ and all the political implications that are/have been associated with this event, but merely to point out just how low down and in the gutter the Jewish mainstream media in America is and to remind everyone that these creatures are the ones guiding/directing American and Western culture, politics, morals, etc.
Furthermore, what the contents of this piece indicate is the UTTER dishonesty and duplicity that pervades and prevails within the sewer of the JMSM whose various members attest in every single instance where some new scandal is brought to light that ‘they didn’t know’.
View original post 1,097 more words