A former Trump campaign aide said Vice President Mike Pence‘s wife, Karen, finds President Trump “totally vile.”

Mike and Karen Pence were taken aback when the 2005 “Access Hollywood” tape in which Trump was heard making lewd comments about women surfaced last year, The Atlantic reported.

A former campaign aide told the publication that Karen Pence was “disgusted.”

“She finds him reprehensible—just totally vile,” the former campaign aide added.

A former campaign aide also said that after the tape surfaced, Republican Party officials expected that they would be able to get Trump to drop out of the presidential race before the second debate, according to The Atlantic.

“Little did they know, he has no shame,” the former campaign aide said.

The “Access Hollywood” tape recently came back into focus after a report that Trump told a senator earlier this year that the infamous recording may not be authentic.

“Access Hollywood” pushed back on the claim, saying they wanted to make “perfectly clear” that the tape is “very real.”

