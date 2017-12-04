Lebanon’s Hariri says Damascus wants him killed

The Ugly Truth

Prime minister says Syrian regime also responsible for 2005 assassination of his father, former premier Rafik Hariri



ed note–Prima facie evidence that Hariri is not the sharpest knife in the drawer.

The fact is, Syria probably does want him dead, but would never do it, as they know how it would be painted in the JMSM, resulting in a push for war against Syria not seen since what took lace in Libya and Iraq.

Him saying this, as well as blaming Damascus for the assassination of his father when it was actually Israel who did it, all but certifies that indeed he will be targeted by Mossad as a means of ratcheting up tensions as a precursor to launching a new war against Hezbollah.