in Uncategorized 0 Words

Lebanon’s Hariri says Damascus wants him killed

The Ugly Truth

Prime minister says Syrian regime also responsible for 2005 assassination of his father, former premier Rafik Hariri

ed note–Prima facie evidence that Hariri is not the sharpest knife in the drawer.

The fact is, Syria probably does want him dead, but would never do it, as they know how it would be painted in the JMSM, resulting in a push for war against Syria not seen since what took lace in Libya and Iraq.

Him saying this, as well as blaming Damascus for the assassination of his father when it was actually Israel who did it, all but certifies that indeed he will be targeted by Mossad as a means of  ratcheting up tensions as a precursor to launching a new war against Hezbollah.

Former Mossad thug Raphael Eitan said it best–‘Once we Jews have taken over the land, all that the Arabs will be able to do is to…

View original post 350 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s