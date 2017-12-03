Mossad Agent Planning Assassination of Lebanese PM Arrested By Lebanon Security Forces

SOUTHFRONT – On November 11, a Lebanese security official told the al-Mayadeen TV that Lebanese security forces arrested an operative of the Israeli Mossad intelligence agency in the southern Sidon city. The official revealed that the operative was monitoring a convoy with Bahia Hariri, a Lebanese MP and the older sister of Lebanon Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri. Back on November 4, Saad resigned from his from Saudi Arabia, and claimed that his life was in danger in Lebanon hinting that Hezbollah and Iran were the source of the danger. CONTINUE READING
