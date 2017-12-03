in Uncategorized 42 Words

McMaster: Trump Hasn’t Decided on Jerusalem’s Status at Israel’s Capital, Embassy Move

McMaster said Trump’s advisers have presented him with a number of options and that it is possible to take action in a way that would ‘gain momentum toward a peace agreement and solution that works both for Israelis and for Palestinians’

ed note–keep in mind that all of this as-of-late honking and braying vis a vis Trump ‘recognizing’ Jerusalem as the ‘eternal capital’ of the Jewish state has come from the JMSM, a tactic they often employ whereby they ‘float’ a story and generate lots of talk and energy about it as a way of pressuring so-and-so into caving into their demands.

My/our prediction on this is that Trump may indeed issue some kind of statement paying respect (lip service) to Judaic aspirations, but will also include within his statement the fact that Jerusalem is also of vital importance to 2 billion Christians and 2 billion Muslims who possess just…

