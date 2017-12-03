McMaster: Trump Hasn’t Decided on Jerusalem’s Status at Israel’s Capital, Embassy Move

The Ugly Truth

McMaster said Trump’s advisers have presented him with a number of options and that it is possible to take action in a way that would ‘gain momentum toward a peace agreement and solution that works both for Israelis and for Palestinians’



ed note–keep in mind that all of this as-of-late honking and braying vis a vis Trump ‘recognizing’ Jerusalem as the ‘eternal capital’ of the Jewish state has come from the JMSM, a tactic they often employ whereby they ‘float’ a story and generate lots of talk and energy about it as a way of pressuring so-and-so into caving into their demands.