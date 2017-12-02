The Almost Unknown part of the Hannukah story–the religiously-mandated massacre of Hellenized Jews

ed note–an extremely important OpEd to read and consider vis what is discussed here on a regular basis. Indeed, as the Hebraic author of this piece makes clear, we are witnessing the very same struggles that existed 2,000 years ago being re-played out today.

Furthermore, it is very important to remember, and especially whenever anyone operating as a PR representative for the benefit of Judea, Inc out to portray Judaism as a ‘peaceful’ religion and Hannukah as just the ‘festival of lights’ that there is a much darker side to it all, when religious nutcase Jews with a burning hatred for Gentilism and for the more enlightened ways of the West went on the rampage and murdered their own for daring to free themselves of the imprisoning shackles of Judaic thinking and tradition.