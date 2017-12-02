Israeli Military and Industrial Espionage the most ignored news stories in US history

The USA’s greatest ally? The hidden aspect as to why America is a failing Military and economic power. The theft of American sophisticated technology and materials.
Did Israel Steal U.S. Weapons-Grade Uranium and Did It Have Help From U.S. Citizens? Dr. Roger Mattson
Hollywood Producer/Spy Arnon Milchan Played A Key Role In Israel’s Nuke Program
Philip Giraldi at the press briefings see below:
Israeli Military and Industrial Espionage
The following is adapted from “Paying Off Israel’s Military Bills,” a talk given by Philip Giraldi at the press briefing “Questioning Military Aid to Israel” on June 8, 2011, sponsored by the Council for the National Interest.
Mr. Giraldi’s text has been silently abridged and copyedited for clarity, but not his quotes. Footnotes have been added based on the links within the original article. [*]
|
One good reason why Israel should not receive billions of dollars in military assistance annually is its espionage against the United States. Israel, a Socialist country where government and business work hand in hand, systematically steals American technology with both military and civilian applications. The Israelis then reverse engineer this US-developed technology and use it in their own exports with considerably reduced research and development costs.
The military technology sometimes winds up in the hands of a US adversary. For example, Israel sold advanced weapons systems to China that incorporated technology developed by American companies—including the Python-3 air-to-air missile and the Delilah cruise missile. [1] There is evidence that Israel stole Patriot missile avionics to incorporate into its Arrow system and that it used US technology obtained in its Lavi fighter development program – which cost the US taxpayer about $1.5 billion – to help the Chinese develop their J-10 fighter.
The reality of Israeli spying is indisputable. Israel always features prominently in the annual FBI report called “Foreign Economic Collection and Industrial Espionage.” The 2005 report, for example, states:
It adds that Israel recruits spies and carries out computer intrusion to gain this information. The 2005 report concluded that the thefts eroded US military advantage, enabling foreign powers to obtain technologies that had taken years to develop. [2]
A 1996 Defense Investigative Service report noted that Israel steals technology by exploiting the numerous co-production projects that it has with the Pentagon. “Placing Israeli nationals in key industries … is a technique utilized with great success.” [3] A General Accounting Office (GAO) examination of espionage directed against American defense and security industries, also completed in 1996, described how Israeli citizens residing in the US stole sensitive technology to manufacture artillery gun tubes, obtained classified plans for a reconnaissance system, and passed sensitive aerospace designs to unauthorized users. An Israeli company was caught monitoring a Department of Defense telecommunications system to obtain classified information, while other Israeli entities targeted avionics, missile telemetry, aircraft communications, software systems, and advanced materials and coatings used in missile re-entry. [4]
In June 2006, a Pentagon administrative judge overruled an appeal by an Israeli who had been denied a security clearance, stating, “The Israeli government is actively engaged in military and industrial espionage in the United States. An Israeli citizen working in the US who has access to proprietary information is likely to be a target of such espionage.” [5] Recently FBI counter intelligence officer John Cole reported that many cases of Israeli espionage are dropped under orders from the Justice Department. He provides a conservative estimate of 125 investigations into Israeli espionage involving both American citizens and Israelis that were stopped due to political pressure. [6]
Stewart David Nozette, a U.S. government scientist who was arrested in an October 2009 FBI sting operation after offering to spy for Israel, has been waiting to go to trial on espionage charges. [Update: He was convicted in 2011.] Documents confirm that Nozette was a paid consultant for Israeli Aerospace Industries and it is believed that he passed them classified material in return for an estimated $225,000.
The FBI’s examination of his computer revealed that he was planning to crack into NASA and other scientists’ computers to obtain more classified material. Other documents demonstrate that he was cooperating with two Israeli scientists who were administrators with Israeli Aerospace Industries, Yossi Weiss and Yossi Fishman. Nozette made several trips to Israel without reporting them, which his security clearance required him to do. [7]
Israel is set to buy twenty F-35 fighter planes, one of the most advanced fighter planes in the world. The $130 million planes would be purchased with US military assistance, meaning they would be a gift from the [largely unwilling] US taxpayer. But Israel is balking at the sale because it wants to install some of its own equipment and software in the aircraft. The Pentagon has already made some concessions but is disinclined to grant approval for all the changes because it would require giving the Israelis access to the plane’s advanced avionics and computer systems.
Israel also wants to independently maintain the aircraft, which again would require access to all systems. The reason for the standoff is that Lockheed-Martin and the Pentagon both know, judging from Israel’s past behavior, that Israel will steal whatever it can if it gains access. [8]
ARI says: “Israel is our ally in the Middle East.”
This is our ally?
|
Israel “apologizes” when it is caught, and carries on as before. Their apology is a puff of air designed to manipulate the victim. The article begins (bracketed comments ours):
The article has disappeared from the Defense News website. The URL was
4 “Defense Industrial Security: Weaknesses in US Security Arrangements With Foreign-Owned Defense Contractors” (1996) by the General Accounting Office, reported in“Pentagon, GAO Report Israeli Espionage And Illegal Technology Retransfer”
http://www.wrmea.com/component/content/article/1951-pentagon-gao-report-israeli-espionage-and-illegal-technology-retransfer-.html
* Offered here for educational purposes only, under U.S.C. Title 17 Section 107.
Stolen and resold sophisticated technology?