CHA-CHING!!! Trump U.K. Visit Postponed After Twitter Spat With May

ed note–yes, I still maintain that it is possible that Trump was in fact not the responsible party in re-tweeting these videos, but rather someone else (gee, wonder who would want to do something like this?) with an agenda. The fact that Trump has not (yet) made the claim that he did not send it means nothing. When he was confronted with the infamous ‘Access Hollywood’ tape back during the campaign engaging in ‘locker room talk’, he owned up to it and apologized. Now however he is saying that the tape was a fake done to deliberately put pressure on him and cause him to lose the election.