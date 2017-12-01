US aircraft carrier gets its own Torah scrolls

1. Where, oh where, are the ACLU, the ADL, SPLC and other assorted groups constantly kvetching, lecturing, threatening, litigating, etc, about separation of church and state? Where is the ‘concern’ for those non-Jews who are going to be left out? We all know what the reaction would be if this same aircraft carrier had been given its own over-sized copy of the Qu’ran and the screeching that would take place that DEM MOOZLUMS had somehow gotten control of the US Navy and how this was ‘proof’ that Trump was a ‘secret member’ of the Muslim Brotherhood. Dittoes if a rather large crucifix was donated to the US Navy, or even, if it were announced that Mel Gibson’s ‘Passion of the Christ’ were added to the lineup of movies…