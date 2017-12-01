Huge 3 hr Interview with Ryan Dawson Ryan Dawson, researcher, historian & political activism in a variety of mediums: blogging, radio, books, film, and television. His most recent film is called The Empire Unmasked & some of his past films, which you can find on YouTube are More Than Taboo, 911 And War By Deception & Decades Of Deception. We have an almost 3 1/2 hr conversation about everything from historical events like 9/11 & JFK assassination to MMA, UFC & comic books. Ryan also shares some personal stories he has never talked about publicly before & is exclusive to The Ripple Effect Podcast. Ryan Dawson has appeared multiple times on Russia Today, Press TV, Al Jazeera, anti-war radio, Daily Show with Jon Stewart, Eddie Bravo Radio, George Galloway, Pat Buchanan, and a variety of radio shows and podcasts.