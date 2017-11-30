OP-Ed–Anti-Semitism is a confirmation that the Jews are successfully fulfilling their mission of ‘the Chosen’

ed note–no, this is not a joke, it is the real deal.
We run it here as yet another piece of evidence concerning the type of mental illness we are dealing with here when it comes to Jews, Judaism, and organized Jewish interests. As much as writers, polemicists, and others within the group constantly ask the question aloud ‘why are we so persecuted’, at the same time, they truly don’t want to hear the answer, and when forced to come up with some kind of ‘rational’ explanation as to why there has ALWAYS been this historically-documented backlash against them, the inevitable diagnosis is not because they are so bad, but rather because they are so good.
Is it any wonder then why there can be no progress in ‘debating’ with people of this type? They are so in love with themselves that they ascribe all negative reaction to them as being the inevitable…
View original post 1,170 more words
Advertisements