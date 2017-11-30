How They Do It– ‘David Friedman Is Unfit to Be U.S. Ambassador to Israel. Fire Him’

Friedman’s recent comments show the ‘moderate’ positions he adopted during his nomination were entirely fake. How can the U.S. ambassador to Israel smear opponents, act as a representative of Israel’s settlers and misrepresent U.S. policy?

ed note–The only–repeat–ONLY reason there is Judaic opposition to Friedman as USAMB to Israel is because the elements opposing him know he is there as a showpiece for an American administration that does indeed intend to push through a ‘peace deal’ and utilizing a well-known Judaic figure at the head of it in order to circumvent what would otherwise be a wall of noise generated by professional screechers working in the service of Judea Inc alleging that the entire peace deal was dreamt up by ‘anti-Shemites’ out to being about another Hollerco$t of GAAAAWD’s chosen people.