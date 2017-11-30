How They Do It–Are Muslims the ‘New Jews’ for Today’s Far Right?

ed note–many, many moons ago, not too long after 9/11 when the Judaically-contrived/concocted/created/conjured up lie that ‘DEM MOOZLUMS’ are a-comin’ to GETCHA’ was migrating like a fever from the brains of average, addle-minded Americans into the addle-minded brains of various individuals proudly holding membership in various ‘white nationalist’ groups and who claimed at the time (and continue to claim to this day) a high-degree of ‘wisdom’ when it comes to understanding the ways, means, and strategies of Judea Inc, Mike Piper, yours truly and a handful of other sane voices were warning that this was a trap and that by jumping on the anti-Islam bandwagon these various individuals and groups were in effect only slitting their own throats in exactly the manner that their Judaic enemies wanted, a real-life/real-time fulfillment of Lenin’s infamous prediction that ‘we will sell…