Al Franken accused of sexual impropriety by two more women

ed note–as we have suggested since this original scandal began, Franken is being made an example to the rest of those whose votes are needed in impeaching Trump that if they do not play ball, they will suffer similar fates (or worse). Trump stands to gain nothing from Franken–one of the lone Jewish voices in the Senate who very publicly opposed impeachment of the President and therefore it is highly unlikely that it is Trump’s people who are behind all of this.
View original post 445 more words
Advertisements