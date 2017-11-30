in Uncategorized 0 Words

Al Franken accused of sexual impropriety by two more women

The Ugly Truth

ed note–as we have suggested since this original scandal began, Franken is being made an example to the rest of those whose votes are needed in impeaching Trump that if they do not play ball, they will suffer similar fates (or worse). Trump stands to gain nothing from Franken–one of the lone Jewish voices in the Senate who very publicly opposed impeachment of the President and therefore it is highly unlikely that it is Trump’s people who are behind all of this. 

View original post 445 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s