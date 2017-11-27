Raul was real. Further investigation into the Mossad Link to the MLK assassination

MLK assassination connection between “Raul” Raul Coelho and Jack Ruby and who was Eric S. Galt?

by Staś

In the Plot to Kill King Lawyer William F. Pepper sets out to explain that his client James Earl Ray was not the lone assassin of Dr. Martin Luther King. He contends that the assassination was carried out by the US Government.

Pepper’s book is excellent a must read. I will get right to the point the handler the controller of James Earl Ray was known mysteriously as “Raul”

According to Pepper the government was quite keen on denying the existence of Raul. Raul’s full name was Raul Coelho.

According to Pepper .Raul. He had emigrated to the United States from Portugal, where he appears to have previously had a military/intelligence history in Angola.

The key is the connection between Raul Coelho and Jack Ruby. Pepper made this connection but it seems that he was quite careful in how he shaped and presented his well-researched information

Pepper writes:

“The connection between Raul and Jack Ruby had, in my view, been corroborated, but I eventually decided against introducing into evidence this connection and the link to the Kennedy assassination. I did not want to run the risk of taking the jury down that road. It was, after all, surplus to our main case, and there was always the possibility that the jury would refuse to accept the connection with the Kennedy assassination.

So Mr. Pepper is a lawyer he says this was not an aspect of the case that he should present. Ok

Understandable that attorney Pepper would avoid this connection. For many reasons. One being a connection to the Jewish crime world and Mossad. It is still very interesting indeed.

One wonders if in the world of the “Deep State” is any political trial of this magnitude isfair and honest are they all just “show trials”

When they move to impeach Trump on Russiagate or Article 25 will it be nothing but a staged show trial?

Was this trial fixed like the Warren Commission Report? I think so.

As is often the case the only writer/journalist willing to go after this connection was Michel Collins Piper in his interviews and in outstanding book Final Judgement.

Piper uncovers the essence of not only the assassination of JFK but all RFK and MLK and many others.

This is what made him the finest writer of the Truth Movement and perhaps the finest true crime author of all time.

Peeper writes:

“Former Colonel John Downie of the 902nd Military Intelligence Group, a unit based inside the Department of Defense. According to Downie, the mysterious figure “Raul”—whom King’s accused assassin, James Earl Ray, claimed had helped frame him (Ray) for King’s murder—was part of a U.S.-based international arms smuggling operation that Pepper had already determined—through other sources—involved Jack Ruby. The link between “Raul” and Ruby was by no means tenuous: “Raul” and Ruby were placed together by Pepper’s sources on numerous occasions prior to the JFK assassination—five years before King’s murder.

Furthermore, James Earl Ray adopts the name of Eric S. Galt .

Attorney peeper writes:

The real Galt, working with NSA clearance, was the Executive Warehouse Operator Storage Supervisor at the Canadian Union Carbide Plant in Toronto. That warehouse housed a top-secret munitions project funded jointly by the CIA, the US Naval Surface Weapons

Center, and the Army Electronics Research and Development Command. At the time, it was collaborating with the 902nd MIG in, among other operations, the covert shipment to Israel of Proximity Fuses (used in surface-to-air missiles, artillery shells, and LAWS).

.

“In August 1967, reports Pepper, Galt was “cooperating with another 902 [Military Intelligence Group] operation that involved the theft of some of these proximity fuses and their covert delivery to Israel.”

So we have a connection to Jack Ruby and a connection to obtaining nuclear capability by Israel.

All very much in line with Mike Piper’s thesis that JFK had been assassinated

It must be noted that the issue of MLK’s legacy involving Israel and the Palestinians is a hot one.

https://www.timesofisrael.com/fierce-tugs-in-the-war-over-martin-luther-kings-legacy-on-israel/

(must listen)

Mike Piper addresses the Mossad Link to the Martin Luther King assassination in some detail in a October 7, 2010 RBN radio show.

One of many key elements Michael Collins Piper brings out inn Final Judgement is that The Dallas Chamber of Commerce controlled by the Jews insisted that JFK visit them in Dallas thus his motor cade would pass Dealey plaza and the kill zone. Similarly MLK was maneuvered into attending a Memphis Department of Public Works strike where he was to be set positioned to be shot.

According to Peeper MLK survived and he was actually killed in the hospital.

Needless to say it is fine to talk about the involvement of a “Dirty FBI” the Dixie Mafia or other bad actors but to examine the Role of ADI or Mossad in the MLK shooting is strictly forbidden. Much less the idea that King may have felt sympathy towards the Palestinians over Israel. Not allowed as well. I think the government was worried about Kings anti-Vietnam stance and pro Israel factions would never permit a pro-Palestinian activist superstar MLK

As for Ray himself many do not think he was the actual shooter. Not even King’s wife

Coretta Scott King said, “The jury was clearly convinced by the extensive evidence that was presented during the trial that, in addition to Mr. Jowers, the conspiracy of the Mafia, local, state and federal government agencies, were deeply involved in the assassination of my husband. The jury also affirmed overwhelming evidence that identified someone else, not James Earl Ray, as the shooter, and that Mr. Ray was set up to take the blame.”

sources

Piper, Michael Collins. Final Judgment: The Missing Link in the JFK Assassination Conspiracy

Pepper Esq, William F. The Plot to Kill King: The Truth Behind the Assassination of Martin Luther King.

Advertisements