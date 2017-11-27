in Uncategorized 0 Words

Jewish New York Rep. Jerrod Nadler to Become Top Democrat on Powerful Judiciary Committee

The Ugly Truth

John Conyers, a Democrat from Michigan, is retiring after sexual harassment allegations

ed note–It would appear that Conyers was sacrificed by Judea, Inc  in order to bring Nadler up as the ranking Democrat to head the very same committee that pushes the ‘go’ button on any planned impeachment of Trump. Whether this was due to any ‘2nd thoughts’ Conyers may have had about being the sparkplug on impeachment proceedings against the President (after all, Trump’s people could have put the squeeze on Conyers by threatening to drag what they know about his sexual conduct into the now-swirling scandal known as ‘Hurricane Harvey’) or whether Judea, Inc just wanted to make sure that it was known for the record that one of ‘their’ button men was the one who got the ball rolling is at this point speculative.

Either way, Nadler–a ‘made man’ in La Kosher Nostra–rising as capo of the…

View original post 372 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s