Jewish New York Rep. Jerrod Nadler to Become Top Democrat on Powerful Judiciary Committee

ed note–It would appear that Conyers was sacrificed by Judea, Inc in order to bring Nadler up as the ranking Democrat to head the very same committee that pushes the ‘go’ button on any planned impeachment of Trump. Whether this was due to any ‘2nd thoughts’ Conyers may have had about being the sparkplug on impeachment proceedings against the President (after all, Trump’s people could have put the squeeze on Conyers by threatening to drag what they know about his sexual conduct into the now-swirling scandal known as ‘Hurricane Harvey’) or whether Judea, Inc just wanted to make sure that it was known for the record that one of ‘their’ button men was the one who got the ball rolling is at this point speculative.